Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Hanoi, Cairo sign friendship, cooperation agreement Representatives of two capital cities of Hanoi and Cairo on July 27 signed a friendship and cooperation agreement in the witness of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, on his official visit to Egypt.

Politics President meets with leaders of Italian political parties President Vo Van Thuong on July 27 held separate meetings with General Secretary of the Italian Communist Party Mauro Alboresi, Vice President of the Italian Democratic Party Chiara Gribaudo, and General Secretary of the Italian Communist Refoundation Party Maurizio Acerbo, as part of his State-level visit to the European nation.

Politics President pays floral tribute at national monument in Rome President Vo Van Thuong laid a wreath at the Altare della Patria, also known as the National Monument of Victor Emmanuel II, in Rome, Italy on July 27 morning (local time).