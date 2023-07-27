Politics President pays floral tribute at national monument in Rome President Vo Van Thuong laid a wreath at the Altare della Patria, also known as the National Monument of Victor Emmanuel II, in Rome, Italy on July 27 morning (local time).

Politics Vietnam, Egypt agree to cultivate relations via increasing visits Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly have agreed to continue cultivating bilateral traditional friendship and fine cooperation via further increasing the exchange of delegations, especially those at high level.

Politics Vietnam, Italy issue joint statement Vietnam and Italy have issued a Joint statement on strengthening their bilateral strategic partnership on the occasion of President Vo Van Thuong’s State visit to Italy.

Politics Vietnamese officer to take on UN peacekeeping mission in Abyei The Ministry of National Defence on July 27 held a ceremony to hand over the President’s decision to an officer who will take on United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) Mission in Abyei on the border of South Sudan and Sudan.