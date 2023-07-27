Politics Party official calls for more Japanese support for infrastructure development Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh received Maeda Tadashi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and Special Advisor to the Cabinet of Japan, in Hanoi on July 27.

Politics NA leader hosts special advisor to Japanese Cabinet National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception for Special Advisor to the Cabinet of Japan and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi in Hanoi on July 27.

Politics Vietnamese President meets with Mayor of Rome Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong had a meeting with Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri on July 26 afternoon (local time) as part of his State visit to Italy.

Politics Vietnam, China enhance defence collaboration Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien received China's Defence Attaché in Vietnam Col. Pan Tao in Hanoi on July 27.