Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 4 for Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance, who is visiting Vietnam in his capacity as Honorary Chairman of the organising board of the ninth Japan-Vietnam Festival in Ho Chi Minh City.

PM Chinh hailed the festival as the first major event during the inaugural year of the Vietnam-Japan comprehensive strategic partnership, which attracted nearly 400,000 visitors on March 9-10. Read full story



- Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception for the new Ambassador of Laos to Vietnam, Khamphao Ernthavanh, in Hanoi on March 14.

Politburo member, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai (R) and new Ambassador of Laos to Vietnam, Khamphao Ernthavanh. (Photo: VNA)

The Lao diplomat congratulated Vietnam on its significant, important, and comprehensive achievements across various fields, expressing her belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, headed by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the Vietnamese people will continue to gain greater accomplishments in the renewal process and in the national construction and defence cause. Read full story



- Vietnam requests that China respect and comply with the Agreement on the delimitation of the territorial sea, exclusive economic zones and continental shelf between the two countries in the Tonkin Gulf signed in 2000, and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), said Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang.

The spokeswoman made the statement at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on March 14 in response to reporters’ question regarding China's recent declaration of the straight baselines in the Gulf of Tonkin.Read full story



- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Vietnamese citizens not to travel to places where conflicts are taking place, its spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on March 14.



Responding to reporters' question about citizen protection in Haiti amid the worsening security situation in this Caribbean country, she cited information from the Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba and Haiti as saying that the violence situation in Haiti is escalating rapidly and becoming extremely complex, resulting in many casualties. Read full story



- VinFast Auto announced on March 14 that it will participate in the Vancouver International Auto Show (VIAS) 2024 in Canada from March 19-24.



In its first appearance at VIAS, the Vietnamese electric automaker will showcase a diverse range of electric vehicles, further marking its position in the green mobility sector and signifying its commitment to bringing its comprehensive EV ecosystem closer to global consumers. Read full story



- The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines signed a sponsorship contract worth 1.2 billion VND (nearly 48,600 USD) with the organising board of the Hue Festival 2024 at a ceremony in Hue city of the central province of Thua Thien - Hue on March 14.



Under the contract, Vietnam Airlines will continue to serve as an official carrier for the Hue Festival 2024. This marks the 9th consecutive year Vietnam Airlines has been participating as a companion to the annual festival./. Read full story