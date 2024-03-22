Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 21 for a high-ranking delegation from the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) led by the council's President and CEO Ted Osius, during which he stressed the instrumental role played by the USABC in the growing Vietnam-US economic ties.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (centre) hosts the high-ranking delegation from the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC). (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh described the Vietnam-US relationship as a model for post-war reconciliation, for the benefit of both countries and for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world, as affirmed by US President Joe Biden.

-The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue its cooperation with Vietnam, especially in technical assistance, personnel training, infrastructure development, and the perfection of regulations and standards to ensure nuclear safety and security, said its Deputy Director General Hua Liu on March 21.

IAEA Deputy Director General Hua Liu (L) and Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang. (Photo: VNA)

Hua, who is on a visit to Vietnam, told Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang that during the visit, he held fruitful meetings with representatives from the Ministries of Science and Technology, Agriculture and Rural Development, and Health.

-Chairman of the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa province Nguyen Tan Tuan on March 21 said the south-central locality wants to cooperate with Indonesian localities, ministries and agencies in the areas of their strengths.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa province Nguyen Tan Tuan speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the "Meet Khanh Hoa-Indonesia" event, jointly held in Nha Trang city by the provincial People's Committee, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Indonesian Embassy in Vietnam, the official stressed that Indonesia is Vietnam's third largest trade partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), while Vietnam is the fourth biggest of Indonesia in the grouping.

-Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan on March 21 called on international partners to support the Vietnamese Government in carrying out nature-based agricultural models and projects in the Mekong Delta which has been hard hit by climate change.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan (Photo: VNA)

Attending a conference on mobilising resources for nature-based agriculture held in Ca Mau province, the minister laid stress on the significance of nature-based solutions to improving farmers' livelihoods and promoting the agricultural sector's recovery, adding the approach helps mitigate and respond to climate change through the process of carbon absorption of land, wetland and forest, preserve nature and biodiversity, and maintain the future for food system.

-Businesspeople, experts and managers exchanged views on sustainable development and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) practices in enterprises at a forum on March 21.

With the theme of "Gaining a competitive edge – sustaining the future through the 2024 Vietnam ESG Initiative," the forum was organised by the Agency for Enterprise Development under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) in coordination with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) through its Vietnam Improving Private Sector Competitiveness Project (IPSC).

-Vietnamese and Dutch experts compared notes on scientific, technological and financial solutions to boost sustainable agricultural development and respond to climate change in the Mekong Delta at a forum in Ho Chi Minh City on March 21.

"The Vietnam-Netherlands: Mekong Delta Business Forum 2024" was organised by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Vietnam, and the European country's Consulate General in HCM City.

-The Tourism Promotion Organisation for Global Cities (TPO) organised a regional meeting in Da Lat City, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on March 21, seeking measures to bolster regional connectivity for tourism development.

The event was attended by TPO Secretary General Woo Kyoung Ha and representatives of six Vietnamese cities and provinces which are members of the TPO, namely Hanoi, Phan Thiet, Da Lat, Ho Chi Minh City, Vung Tau and Long An.