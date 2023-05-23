Politics Law, ordinance making plans for 2023, 2024 under consideration The law and ordinance making programmes for 2023 and 2024 are among the issues to be discussed at the second working day of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s fifth session on May 23.

Politics First working day of 15th National Assembly’s fifth session The 15th National Assembly (NA)’s fifth session entered its first working day in Hanoi on May 22 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Videos 15th National Assembly’s fifth session opens The 15th National Assembly convened its fifth plenary session in Hanoi on May 22 morning.

Videos China’s memorial hall highlights Uncle Ho’s simple lifestyle The Hongyan Revolutionary Memorial Hall in China’s Chongqing city has become a popular destination for tourists seeking to learn about the revolutionary activities of communist leaders such as Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai of China and, especially, President Ho Chi Minh.