☀️ Morning digest May 23
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong held talks with Chairman of the United Russia Party (URP) and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, who is on a working Vietnam visit from May 21-23 under a cooperation agreement between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the URP.
It is his first Vietnam visit in the capacity as leader of the ruling URP. Read full story
- Vietnam and Slovenia are eyeing major changes to the way they do business, to make a breakthrough in multi-faceted trade and investment cooperation, heard a Vietnam-Slovenia business forum in Ho Chi Minh City on May 22.
Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee said that Vietnam and Slovenia have enjoyed expanded ties since they set up their diplomatic relations in 1994. Read full story
- People will continue benefiting from free COVID-19 vaccinations in 2023, and funding will come from the state budget, the COVID-19 Vaccine Fund, with sponsorship from domestic and foreign organisations and individuals, along with other legal sources.
This is part of the Ministry of Health (MoH)’s recently issued plan on COVID-19 vaccine use for 2023, which aims to help localities identify their vaccine demand and build and carry out their own vaccination plans. Read full story
- VinaCapital, Vietnam’s most diversified asset manager, and A.P. Moller Capital, a global fund manager focused on high growth markets, have set up a joint platform to grow and scale investments in transportation and logistics infrastructure in Vietnam.
With a population of close to 100 million, a consistent GDP growth rate of over 5%, and a strong and stable regulatory and investment climate, Vietnam offers clear high growth opportunities in transportation and logistics. Read full story
- Vietnam’s seaport throughput nearly doubled between 2015 and 2022, averaging 8.4%, said the Vietnam Maritime Administration (VMA).
In the period, the average growth rate of container goods handled alone was 11.9%. Read full story./.