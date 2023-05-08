☀️ Morning digest May 8
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
– President Vo Van Thuong and his entourage arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on May 7, concluding their trip to London to attend the coronation of King Charles III at the invitation of the Royal Family of the UK.
The visit demonstrated Vietnam's respect for the Royal Family and the Vietnam-UK strategic partnership, thereby further enhancing the nations’ sound relations and political trust. On the occasion, the President had a series of meetings with heads of state, leaders of countries, and international organisations to affirm Vietnam's position consistent with its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance and openness. Vietnam is committed to making active and responsible contributions to the common work of the international community.Read full text
– Hanoi should maximise all resources for development investment, especially the public-private partnership, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at a meeting between permanent Cabinet members and the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee on May 6.
The leader urged the capital city to quickly complete its master plan and other relevant planning schemes, and handle shortcomings in the real estate and corporate bond markets.Read full text
– National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on May 6 met with voters in Ngo Quyen district, the northern port city of Hai Phong, ahead of the fifth meeting of the 15th legislature.
Local voters raised opinions on the draft Land Law (revised), environmental protection, the fight against corruption and wastefulness, cultural and tourism development, firefighting, incentives to businesses, and policies on education-training.Read full text
– Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening strategic partnership with the UK.
During a working session with British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly in London on May 5, Son said President Vo Van Thuong’s acceptance of the invitation to the coronation of King Charles III by the British Royal Family is a clear testament to increased political trust and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.Read full text
– Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan held talks with Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on May 7 (local time), as part of her official visit from May 6-8.
The Deputy Amir welcomed the visit by Vice President Xuan, saying that it is an important event on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.Read full text
– Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung held a working session with Cambodian Minister of Tourism Thong Khon in Phnom Penh on May 6 to review bilateral collaboration in terms of delegation exchange and tourism promotion.
To boost the work, the two ministers agreed to prioritise the implementation of bilateral cooperation activities within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on tourism cooperation signed between the two ministries and the minutes of the 3rd Vietnam-Cambodia Joint Tourism Working Group Meeting in 2022.Read full text
– The total State budget revenue in the first four months of this year reached 645.4 trillion VND (over 27.52 billion USD), accounting for 39.8% of the estimate and 95% of the same period last year, the Ministry of Finance announced on May 5.
According to the ministry, although the revenue in the first four months of the year was quite good compared to the estimate, the monthly tended to decrease as the January collection reached 14.7% of the estimate, February 7.7%, March 8.9%, and April 8.6%.Read full text/.