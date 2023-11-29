☀️ Morning digest November 29
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The National Assembly (NA) on November 28 afternoon approved a resolution on piloting some specific policies on investment in the construction of road infrastructure and transport facilities.
The resolution won support from 464 of the 467 deputies casting votes, accounting for 93.93%. Read full story
- President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse attended a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties held in Tokyo on November 28. Read full story
- President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on November 28, as part of his ongoing official visit to Japan.
Sharing profound memories of his previous visits to Japan in various capacities, President Thuong told the hosts that the two countries share cultural similarities. It is the unanimity of their leaders and people that has laid a solid foundation for the development of Vietnam-Japan friendly and cooperative ties. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on November 28 hosted a reception for Chairman of the State Forensic Examination Committee of Belarus Volkov Alexei Aleksandrovich who is paying a working visit to Vietnam.
Deputy PM Khai highlighted that over the past years, the cooperative ties across politics, economy, culture, society, security and defence between Vietnam and Belarus have been constantly reinforced, contributing to the stable and sustainable development in each country. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha chaired a meeting in Hanoi on November 28 with ministries, agencies and localities to review the 10-year implementation of a Resolution on basic and comprehensive reform in education and training, meeting the requirements of industrialisation and modernisation in the context of the socialist-oriented market economy and global integration. Read full story
- Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Ho Ky Minh hosted a reception for Country Director for Vietnam at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Shantanu Chakraborty on November 28.
At the event, Minh highlighted the central coastal city’s key products such as seafood, garment and textiles, building materials, and handicraft products, adding the city has shifted focus to developing hi-tech industries, particularly the IT industry, into an economic spearhead. Read full story
- The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on November 28 held a conference to announce a programme for selecting 100 outstanding businesses to participate in the “Vietnam Pavilion" on Alibaba.com – a leading B2B e-commerce platform for global trade.
The programme aims to introduce the diversity of “Made in Vietnam” products, promote international trade activities, create conditions for businesses to access millions of customers worldwide through Alibaba.com's large customer network, and help global customers understand more about Vietnam’s products and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Read full story
- Vietnamese furniture makers are introducing their products at the World Furniture Expo (WOFX) which opened in Mumbai, India on November 28. Read full story
- The Lam Dong provincial People Committee has proposed budget carrier Vietjet Air open direct flights from the locality’s Lien Khuong airport to Singapore to boost investment and tourism links.
The opening of the Lien Khuong-Singapore air route is expected to create conditions for the Central Highlands province to connect with the city state, lift investment cooperation and economic development while supporting the locality in promoting tourism in the coming time. Read full story
- A seminar was held in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang on November 28 to launch the second phase of the programme titled “Reaching the Furthest Behind - Improving the quality of life of especially disadvantaged community groups in Ha Giang, Quang Tri and Hoa Binh provinces”.
The second phase of the programme, funded by the Embassy of Ireland in Vietnam, runs from September 2023-August 2028. It aims to improve the quality of life for disadvantaged ethnic minority communities in six communes of Dak Rong and Huong Hoa districts in the central province of Quang Tri, four communes of Da Bac and Lac Son districts in the northern province of Hoa Binh, and five communes of Xin Man and Vi Xuyen districts in Ha Giang. Read full story
- City International Hospital and Gia An 115 Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City have become the first two in Vietnam to receive the accreditation from the American Accreditation Commission International (AACI), one of the world’s most prestigious healthcare accreditation organisations. Read full story./.