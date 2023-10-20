Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pointed to substantial potential for Vietnam and Saudi Arabia to foster their cooperation while addressing a business forum in Riyadh on October 19 (local time) as part of his trip to the Middle East nation to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations - Gulf Cooperation Council (ASEAN - GCC) Summit.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) at the Vietnam-Saudi Arabia Business Forum in Riyadh on October 19. (Photo: VNA)

The Government leader briefed the Vietnam-Saudi Arabia Business Forum on Vietnam's situation, saying many reputable international organisations forecast that the Southeast Asian nation will maintain its growth rate among the highest in the region and the world.



-The same day, PM Chinh met with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim and Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi.Read full text

He also received leaders of Aramco group and the Saudi Fund for Development in Riyadh capital of Saudi Arabia on October 19.Read full text



-Vietnam treasures and is ready to further intensify the friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Asharq Economy with Bloomberg on October 19.

PM Pham Minh Chinh grants an interview to Asharq Economy with Bloomberg on October 19. (Photo: VNA)

During an interview granted to the financial news channel during his working visit to the Middle Eastern nation, the Vietnamese leader said the two countries' cooperation results are encouraging but have yet to live up to potential, and that both sides still have much room for cooperation and also boast many complementary advantages, especially in their priority areas.



-President Vo Van Thuong received President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Jin Liqun in Beijing on October 19, on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China.

He spoke highly of the AIIB's continuous operation expansion, important achievements, growing role as a multilateral development bank, and cooperation with such institutions as the World Bank (WB) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to supply capital to meet the infrastructure development demand in Asia, particularly developing countries.



President Thuong also met with Liang Hua, Chairman of Huawei – a leading Chinese group in ICT infrastructure, digital energy, cloud computing and terminal equipment and Chairman and Executive Director of the ZTE Corporation Li Zixue in Beijing on October 19.



-Vietnam is striving to raise the rate of female officers in the country's peacekeeping force to 20% by 2025, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien told a conference in Hanoi on October 19.Chien said Vietnam pledges to continue maintaining staff of the Engineering Unit and Level-2 Field Hospital as well as those in peacekeeping missions. He wished to continue receiving support from the UN and international community to expand the country's presence and capability as requested.



-President of the Thai National Assembly Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said he hopes to welcome a high-level delegation from the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) to Thailand in the near future to exchange measures to further promote cooperation between the two parliaments, while receiving Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh in Bangkok on October 19.

He said he highly appreciates the valuable contributions of over 100,000 Vietnamese people living in Thailand to the host nation's socio-economic development.



-Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang met with visiting Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) Tatiana Valovaya in Hanoi on October 19, pledging more contributions from Vietnam to the UN.





Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang (R) welcomes UNOG Director-General Tatiana Valovaya in Hanoi on October 19. (Photo: VNA)

Appreciating the Director-General's role in connecting and supporting Vietnam in multilateral activities in Geneva, Hang said the country is actively implementing the foreign policy identified at the 13th National Party Congress, which is multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, active integration into the world, being a trustworthy partner and active and responsible member of the international community, and equal and mutually beneficial cooperation with all countries on the basis of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law.



-The 2023 conference of the Eastern Regional Organisation for Public Administration (EROPA) wrapped up in Hanoi on October 19 afternoon.

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Trieu Van Cuong said that during the three-day event with four plenary sessions and four panel discussions, 150 scientists from many countries talked about various dimensions of public governance in connection with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



-Tan Hoa in the central province of Quang Binh has been named among the Best Tourism Villages 2023 by the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

An aerial view of Tan Hoa tourism village in Quang Binh province (Photo: Oxalis Adventure)

The UNWTO announced the list of Best Tourism Villages 2023 at a meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on October 19.