Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

-The 13th Party Central Committee concluded its 8th plenum on October 8 morning, with all of its agenda completed after seven working days.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong said that amidst difficulties and challenges of the world and domestic situation, it is necessary to prioritise promoting and improving growth quality, creating jobs and increasing income for workers on the basis of maintaining macroeconomic stability, ensuring major balances of the economy, and ensuring social welfare.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested the heads of ministries, sectors, and localities to take drastic actions against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and tackle existing shortcomings facing the work.

The Government leader made his request at an October 7 teleconference that delved into such solutions and the preparations for the upcoming fourth inspection of Vietnam's related efforts by the European Commission (EC) team.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a ceremony in Hanoi on October 8 to summarise a programme on 1 million initiatives to overcome difficulties and fight the COVID-19 pandemic launched by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL).

According to the VGCL, the programme, launched on September 1, 2021, has received more than 2 million initiatives, with many producing high profit values which totalled up to 33 trillion VND (1.35 billion USD).



-Vietnam has kept a close watch on, and been concerned over the escalating conflict between Hamas forces and Israel that has resulted in many casualties for civilians, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on October 8.



- Vietnamese citizens, including the Vietnamese community, officials on business trips and tourists to Israel, have remained safe amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas militants that caused hundreds of casualties in recent days, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel has carried out an array of measures to protect the citizens, including posting announcements on the embassy's official social network page, giving security and safety instructions to, and providing contact information for the citizens.



-Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi co-chaired the fifth meeting of the Vietnam-UAE Inter-Governmental Committee in Hanoi on October 8.

The two sides reviewed the outcomes of bilateral cooperation since the fourth meeting in 2019, and discussed issues of mutual concern as well as new solutions to promote the bilateral cooperation in all fields.



-Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on October 7 met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Japan's Kyushu region, as part of her visit to the East Asian country to attend the second Overseas Vietnamese Economic Forum.

At the event, representatives from the business association, intellectuals' association, students' association and women's union in Kyushu region highlighted their activities, and expressed their hope that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs and the Consulate General will continue support for the associations, helping to promote connectivity among the Vietnamese community as well as improve their position in the host nation.



-The Vietnam Pho Festival 2023, the first of its kind, kicked off in Yoyogi Park, Tokyo on October 7, as part of celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said in recent years, the number of Japanese restaurants serving Vietnamese cuisine has been steadily increasing, with 'Pho' being one of the most ordered and increasingly popular dishes in Japan.



-Vietnamese athletes on October 7 won one silver and two bronze medals in the penultimate day of the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19) in Hangzhou city of China’s Zhejiang province.

The Vietnamese delegation officially wrapped up their journey at the Games with three golds, five silvers and 19 bronze medals, placing at No 21.