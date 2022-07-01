☀️ Morning digest on July 1
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked Japan for further helping Vietnam improve capacity in law-making and develop a pool of skilled legal and judicial experts during his meeting with visiting Japanese Minister of Justice Furukawa Yoshihisa in Hanoi on June 30.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and Japanese Minister of Justice Furukawa Yoshihisa. (Photo: VNA)The PM also proposed Japan support Vietnam in accelerating digital transformation in justice and capacity building in defending international legal cases, particularly in the fields of politics, trade and economy. Read full story
- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on June 30 had meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, and Home Secretary Priti Patel as part of his official visit to the UK. Read full story
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (second, left) on June 30 attended the swearing-in ceremony of Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. as President of the Philippines for the 2022-2028 tenure. (Photo: VNA)- Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, on behalf of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on June 30 attended the swearing-in ceremony of Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. as President of the Philippines for the 2022-2028 tenure. Read full story
- Competent agencies have launched criminal proceedings against 10 people for “giving and receiving bribery" relating to the case at the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with tens of billions of VND, and hundreds of thousands of USD involved, heard a press conference on June 30. Read full story
- Vietnam’s development of a national database on assets and incomes is a great stride towards the formation of an effective mechanism against corruption, Professor Hirofumi Takada, Vice Chairman of the Japanese National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, said in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondent in Tokyo. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Embassy in Saudi Arabia and Jordan said it has asked competent agencies of Jordan, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to coordinate in supporting Vietnamese citizens injured in a toxic gas leak at Jordan's Aqaba port on June 27, and handling relevant issues. Read full story
- The Forest Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in collaboration with the United States Forest Service (USFS), held a workshop on building a law enforcement curriculum for forest rangers in Vietnam on June 30 in the central province of Khanh Hoa. Read full story
- An online conference will take place from July 5 - 6 to connect Vietnamese and Japanese businesses in the support industries, aiming to help domestic firms seek partners and boost exports.
The event, held by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade), Vietnam’s Trade Office in Japan, and the ASEAN - Japan Centre, will also help Vietnamese businesses in the support industries to access new trends in the market, advanced technologies, and potential partners from Japan in order to develop more professionally. Read full story
The Vietnam – Europe Business Forum takes place in HCM City on June 30. (Photo: VNA)- Ho Chi Minh City is calling for investment into 197 projects in ten key areas, including infrastructure development, agriculture, industry, trade and services, healthcare, tourism, education and housing, an official told the Vietnam – Europe Business Forum in the southern largest economic hub on June 30. Read full story./.