Politics Vietnam hopes to enhance parliamentary ties with UK: Top legislator Vietnam wishes to share experience with the United Kingdom (UK) in legislative affairs, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told Speaker of the UK House of Lords John Mcfall during their talks in London on June 29 (local time).

Politics NA Chairman vows favourable conditions for Vietnam-UK trade ties Vietnam is willing to create all favourable conditions for investors of the UK to operate in the Southeast Asian country, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told UK Secretary of State for International Trade Anne – Marie Trevelyan during their meeting on June 29 (local time).

Politics NA Chairman meets Vietnam-UK Network leader in London National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with Warwick Morris, Chairman of Vietnam-UK Network (VUKN), in London on June 29 (local time), during which he hailed the network’s effective contributions to the strengthening of friendship and solidarity among organisations and individuals of the two countries.

Politics Infographic (interactive) FDI attraction tops 14 billion USD in six months Vietnam reached more than 14 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first six months of 2022, announced the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).