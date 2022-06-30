☀️ Morning digest on June 30
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
– President Nguyen Xuan Phuc appreciated Cao Dai followers’ contributions to the country throughout history while receiving leaders of the religion’s churches and organisations in Hanoi on June 29. He said Caodaism is a religion coming into being in Vietnam, and during its development process, it has helped diversify the country’s traditional culture and uphold solidarity when encouraging its dignitaries and followers to stand side by side with the nation. Read full story
– National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Speaker of the UK’s House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle discussed various issues regarding cooperation between the two legislatures during their talks in London on June 29 morning. The two sides also exchanged views on their cooperation at multilateral forums and on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They focused discussions on measures to further strengthen the Vietnam - UK Strategic Partnership and promote the role of the two parliaments in doing this. Read full story
– Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son asked Jordan to support the Embassy of Vietnam in citizen protection and providing reliefs for Vietnamese survivors of a toxic gas leak at the port of Aqaba while talking to Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al-Safadi over the phone on June 29. Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Al-Safadi offered condolences to Son and families of the Vietnamese victims, saying Jordanian authorities will do their best to assist the Embassy of Vietnam in citizen protection and handling remains of Vietnamese nationals killed in the accident. Read full story
– Vietnam reaffirmed its support for the UN Secretary-General’s appeal for a global ceasefire while attending a dialogue held at the UN headquarters in New York on June 28. In her remarks, Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Tra, Charge d'affaires a.i. of Vietnam to the UN, pointed out that while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten peace and development efforts, conflicts in many regions have led to heavy casualties and growing humanitarian challenges. Read full story
– Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China Wang Chen held online talks on June 29. They shared the view that relations between the two Parties and countries have continued thriving, with all-level exchanges and meetings held frequently in flexible forms. In particular, the Party general secretaries of Vietnam and China have had four phone talks in two straight years, helping enhance political trust and identify strategic orientations for the healthy and stable development of the two Parties and countries’ relations. Read full story
– Vietnam took part in several activities held at the UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 28 to share its efforts, achievements and commitment to human rights in responding to climate change, preserving national identity, and ensuring the freedom of religion and belief. Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council (HRC)’s debate on climate change impacts on vulnerable groups, Assistant to Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet, head of the Vietnamese delegation to the HRC’s 50th regular session, said climate change is posing challenges to communities, countries and all people, especially vulnerable groups. Read full story
– President Nguyen Xuan Phuc appreciated Cao Dai followers’ contributions to the country throughout history while receiving leaders of the religion’s churches and organisations in Hanoi on June 29. He said Caodaism is a religion coming into being in Vietnam, and during its development process, it has helped diversify the country’s traditional culture and uphold solidarity when encouraging its dignitaries and followers to stand side by side with the nation. Read full story
– National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Speaker of the UK’s House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle discussed various issues regarding cooperation between the two legislatures during their talks in London on June 29 morning. The two sides also exchanged views on their cooperation at multilateral forums and on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They focused discussions on measures to further strengthen the Vietnam - UK Strategic Partnership and promote the role of the two parliaments in doing this. Read full story
– Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son asked Jordan to support the Embassy of Vietnam in citizen protection and providing reliefs for Vietnamese survivors of a toxic gas leak at the port of Aqaba while talking to Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al-Safadi over the phone on June 29. Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Al-Safadi offered condolences to Son and families of the Vietnamese victims, saying Jordanian authorities will do their best to assist the Embassy of Vietnam in citizen protection and handling remains of Vietnamese nationals killed in the accident. Read full story
Ambassador Luong Thanh Nghi (ninth from left) and the overseas Vietnamese pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)– Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi engaged in exchanges on June 25 and 26 with a delegation of 20 overseas Vietnamese (OV) who participated in trips to Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago and the DK1 marine platform in 2019 and previous years. The overseas Vietnamese, who dubbed themselves as “Truong Sa soldiers”, showed the ambassador photos they took during the trip and recalled the moving moments when they saw with their own eyes the daily life of soldiers and people on islands in Truong Sa and the DK1, through which they felt the firm will and resolve of the soldiers at the frontline of the fatherland. Read full story
– Vietnam reaffirmed its support for the UN Secretary-General’s appeal for a global ceasefire while attending a dialogue held at the UN headquarters in New York on June 28. In her remarks, Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Tra, Charge d'affaires a.i. of Vietnam to the UN, pointed out that while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten peace and development efforts, conflicts in many regions have led to heavy casualties and growing humanitarian challenges. Read full story
– Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China Wang Chen held online talks on June 29. They shared the view that relations between the two Parties and countries have continued thriving, with all-level exchanges and meetings held frequently in flexible forms. In particular, the Party general secretaries of Vietnam and China have had four phone talks in two straight years, helping enhance political trust and identify strategic orientations for the healthy and stable development of the two Parties and countries’ relations. Read full story
– Vietnam took part in several activities held at the UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 28 to share its efforts, achievements and commitment to human rights in responding to climate change, preserving national identity, and ensuring the freedom of religion and belief. Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council (HRC)’s debate on climate change impacts on vulnerable groups, Assistant to Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet, head of the Vietnamese delegation to the HRC’s 50th regular session, said climate change is posing challenges to communities, countries and all people, especially vulnerable groups. Read full story
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)– Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 710 million USD in the first six months of 2022, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on June 29. According to the office, in the first half of this year, total import-export revenue is estimated to reach 371.17 billion USD, up 16.4% year on year, with imports of 185.94 billion USD, a rise of 17.3% over the same period last year./. Read full story