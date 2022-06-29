Politics Vietnam, Japan boost legal and judicial cooperation Deputy Minister of Justice Nguyen Khanh Ngoc held talks with visiting Japanese Minister of Justice Furukawa Yoshihisa in Hanoi on June 29 to chalk out ways to step up cooperation.

Politics Vietnam shares efforts on human rights Vietnam took part in several activities held at the UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 28 to share its efforts, achievements and commitment to human rights in responding to climate change, preserving national identity, and ensuring the freedom of religion and belief.

Videos Legislative leader pays official visit to UK National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue arrived at Heathrow Airport in London on June 28 (local time), beginning his three-day official visit to the UK at the invitations of Speaker of the UK House of Lords John McFall and Speaker of the House of Commons of the UK Lindsay Hoyle.

Politics Congratulations to new President of French National Assembly National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on June 29 sent a message of congratulations to Yaël Braun-Pivet over her election as President of the French National Assembly in the 2022-2027 tenure./.