Politics Military officers promoted to rank of Senior Lieutenant General Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Ngo Minh Tien and Political Commissar of the National Defence Academy under the Ministry of National Defence Luong Dinh Hong, have been promoted from the rank of Lieutenant General to Senior Lieutenant General.

Politics Former Prime Minister presented with 55-year Party membership badge Former Politburo member and former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung was conferred with a 55-year Party membership badge at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 24.

Politics Top legislator lauds contributions of female NA deputies to nation National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on May 24 had a meeting with the group of female NA deputies, during which he commended the contributions made by generations of female NA deputies to national construction as well as the operation of the legislative body.

Politics Gov't proposes delay to submission of draft amended Land Law to NA The Government has proposed a delay to a submission of the draft Law on Land (amended) to the National Assembly (NA) until the Party Central Committee issues directions on reforms of land-related policies and laws.