An overview of the talks (Photo: VNA)

After painting the milestone there, the delegation planted a friendship tree at the border gate. After that, the two delegations held talks at the county’s Convention Centre.Speaking at the event, Gen. Giang affirmed that the Party, State, Government and People's Army of Vietnam always attach great importance to consolidating its traditional friendship and promoting its Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China, considering this as one of the top priorities in Vietnam's foreign policy.The Chinese Defence Minister said that the seventh friendship exchange, taking place amidst the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrates the important common perception between the two Parties, States and armies; and shows the high respect to each other of the two sides.He expressed his belief that these activities will further strengthen the China-Vietnam friendship and solidarity, political trust and practical cooperation, and make them work together in building a peaceful and stable border, so as to bring happiness to both peoples.Regarding cooperation orientations in the coming time, the two sides agreed to continue promoting the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially high-level ones; effectively implementing existing exchange and cooperation mechanisms, such as the Defence Strategy Dialogue at the deputy ministerial level and the Border Defence Friendship Exchange; as well as cooperation between armies, armed forces, academies and schools; and continue to coordinate with and support each other at multilateral military and defence forums.It is also necessary to closely coordinate and strictly implement the three legal documents on the land border, strictly protect the border, prevent crimes and illegal entry and exit activities, and prevent the coronavirus from spreading across the border, they stressed.For existing problems between the two countries, they frankly discussed and agreed to solve them from a strategic height, for the common interests of the two countries, by peaceful means and on the basis of international law.Earlier, the Vietnamese military medical force conducted free medical examination and treatment and delivered medicines to residents in Tra Linh and Ta Lung towns of Cao Bang province.Within the framework of the exchange, in the afternoon of April 23, a welcome ceremony for the Chinese People's Liberation Army delegation led by Senior Lieutenant General Wei Fenghe is to take place at Ta Lung International Border Gate./.