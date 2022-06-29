Politics Vietnam, UK to step up educational cooperation Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son and British Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi agreed to enhance the countries’ educational cooperation during a meeting in London on June 29.

Politics Vietnam, China agree on measures to further promote parliamentary ties Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China Wang Chen held online talks on June 29.

Politics Vietnam, Japan boost legal and judicial cooperation Deputy Minister of Justice Nguyen Khanh Ngoc held talks with visiting Japanese Minister of Justice Furukawa Yoshihisa in Hanoi on June 29 to chalk out ways to step up cooperation.

Videos Legislative leader pays official visit to UK National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue arrived at Heathrow Airport in London on June 28 (local time), beginning his three-day official visit to the UK at the invitations of Speaker of the UK House of Lords John McFall and Speaker of the House of Commons of the UK Lindsay Hoyle.