☀️ Morning digest September 14
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- As an active and responsible member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam is hosting the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, which is to officially open in Hanoi on September 15.
The conference, to be held at the National Convention Centre, is an important and the only multilateral activity organised by the NA this year. Read full story
- Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam paid a courtesy call to member of the Politburo Standing Committee, Secretary of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Director of the CPC Central Committee Cai Qi in Beijing on September 13, as part of his official China visit from September 12-16. Read full story
- The upgrade of the Vietnam – US relations to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is a force for prosperity, cooperation and sustainable development in the region, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E.Knapper said at the press briefing on President Joe Biden’s visit to Vietnam on September 13. Read full story
- Vietnam sees a good chance to become an important link in the US energy giants’ value chain as there is an increasing number of US firms coming to the Southeast Asian country to seek cooperation opportunities, experts said at the Vietnam – US Trade Forum held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 13. Read full story
- Vietnam’s wood export is likely to hit about 14.5 billion USD this year, lower than the yearly target of 17 billion USD, Vice Chairman of the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of Ho Chi Minh City (HAWA) Nguyen Chanh Phuong told a local press conference on September 13.
Between now and the year’s end, the figure could reach roughly 6 billion USD. Read full story
- The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Vietnam is stepping up activities and projects as part of its agricultural cooperation programmes with the Vietnam Agricultural Extension, JICA Deputy Chief Representative Kubo Yoshitomo has said.
It is expected to help localities increase productivity and the efficiency of the local agricultural supply chain, strengthen linkage among various economic development models, especially in the private sector while improving the livelihoods of locals. Read full story
- An energy transition seminar on Norwegian-Vietnamese business partnerships opened in Ho Chi Minh on September 13, hosted by the Norwegian Embassy in Vietnam in collaboration with the Oil, Gas and Coal Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
According to experts, the participation and collaboration of the private sector will play a vital role in the implementation of the Vietnamese government’s Power Development Plan VIII with priority to be given to the development of renewable energy. Read full story
- The Authority of Information Security (AIS) under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the global cybersecurity company Kaspersky held a workshop themed “Cyber Immunity for Security in IoT” in Hanoi on September 12 in recognition of the complex cybersecurity landscape brought about by the proliferation of IoT devices.
The annual workshop, part of long-term cooperation activities between the two sides, aimed for technical exchange and thought leadership. Read full story./.