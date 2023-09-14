Politics Public security minister visits China, attends conference on crime prevention, control Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam paid a courtesy call to member of the Politburo Standing Committee, Secretary of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee Cai Qi in Beijing on September 13, as part of his pfficial China visit from September 12-16.

Politics Vietnam, US step up cooperation for prosperity: US Ambassador The upgrade of the Vietnam – US relations to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is a force for prosperity, cooperation and sustainable development in the region, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E.Knapper said at the press briefing on President Joe Biden’s visit to Vietnam on September 13.

Politics Vietnamese leaders condole Libya over storm damage President Vo Van Thuong on September 13 cabled a message of condolences to Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya Mohammed Yunus Al-Menfi over significant human and property losses caused by Storm Daniel in Derna, Libya on September 10.

Politics Hosting of global conference shows Vietnam as active, responsible IPU member As an active and responsible member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam is hosting the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, which is to officially open in Hanoi on September 15.