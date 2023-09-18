Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Nanning city, Guangxi province of China, on September 16 during his trip to attend the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS).

Both sides expressed their delight at and spoke highly of the progress in Vietnam-China relationship in recent years, especially since the historical China visit by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong from October 30 to November 1 last year.



-The Prime Minister, together with leaders and officials of China and ASEAN countries, attended the opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) in Nanning city, China's Guangxi province, on September 17 morning.

Speaking at the ceremony, PM Chinh emphasised that CAEXPO and CABIS are important and prestigious events on economic, trade, and investment cooperation of the ASEAN-China business community. After 20 editions, they have become a symbol and guiding flags of economic, trade, and investment cooperation between China and ASEAN.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with leaders of Chinese major conglomerates in the fields of technology, energy, and infrastructure development in Nanning city, Guangxi province of China, on September 16, assuring them that the Vietnamese Government will offer all possible support to them to do business effectively, successfully and sustainably in Vietnam.

The meetings took place on the occasion of his attendance at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) there.



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on September 17 afternoon for the US to attend the high-level week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, and conduct bilateral activities in the country.

Joining the General Debate, Vietnam continues to pursue its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation, and development, diversification and multilateralisation of relations, and further deepening these relations.



-The ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians wrapped up in Hanoi on September 16 under the chair of Dyah Roro Esti, member of Parliament at the House of Representatives of Indonesia and member of the Board of the Inter-parliamentary Union (IPU)'s Forum of Young Parliamentarians.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, IPU President Duarte Pacheco, IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong, over 500 young parliamentarians and delegates from IPU member parliaments attended the event.



-After two days of work in the spirit of friendship and solidarity, and with a very high sense of responsibility, the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians on September 16 completed all the official agenda and was a success, said the statement issued at the end of the conference.

The Conference adopted the Conference Statement on "The role of youth in accelerating the achievement of the SDGs through digital transformation and innovation". This is the first Statement of the Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians after nine editions, demonstrating the high determination and consensus and strong commitment of the young parliamentarians of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to promote the implementation of the SDGs on a global scale.



-IPU President Duarte Pacheco has called the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians a success, and lauded Vietnam’s thorough preparations for the event.

Pacheco told the press following the conclusion of the conference that the event brought together 500 young parliamentarians, including more than 300 foreigners, the biggest-ever number.



-Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan held talks with South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile on September 15, within the framework of her official visit to the country.

Xuan spoke highly of South Africa’s leading role in the continent as well as its important contributions to international forums, and congratulated the country on successfully organising the recent BRICS Summit.

For his part, Paul Mashatile welcomed the Vietnamese Vice President's visit and described it as an important event taking place on the occasion of the two countries celebrating the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (1993 - 2023).



-Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on September 16 met with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz as part of the Vietnamese official’s visit to the Caribbean nation for the Group of 77 plus China (G77 China) Summit.

Ha affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State, Government, National Assembly and people always remember the whole-hearted support of Cuba, and treasure and stay resolved to deepen the traditional solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.



-Vietnam is China’s biggest trade partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the sixth largest in the world, affirmed Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.

Talking to the press on the occasion of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's attendance at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) in Nanning city, China's Guangxi province, from September 16-17, Dien said the bilateral economic-trade-investment ties have been growing positively and continuously made new records.



-Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago in the northern province of Quang Ninh province and neighbouring Hai Phong city has been officially recognised as a world natural heritage.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced the new inscription of the Vietnamese site to the list at the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on September 16.

Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba archipelago is Vietnam's first inter-provincial UNESCO-listed world heritage site.



-The US Institute of Peace (USIP) has recently organised its annual dialogue on war legacies and peace in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

Efforts in handling war consequences and impacts on the development of the Vietnam-US relations were among the issues tabled for discussion at the September 14-15 event.