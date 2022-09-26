Politics Deputy PM meets Lao counterpart in New York Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh met with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77) in New York on September 23.

Politics Organisations, associations contribute to Vietnam-France relationship The Vietnamese Embassy in France organised a get-together for Vietnamese and French organisations and associations in Malakoff city on September 24.

Politics President arrives in Tokyo for late Japanese PM's funeral President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a high-ranking Party and State delegation arrived in Tokyo on September 25 afternoon, beginning his trip to attend a state funeral for late Prime Minister Abe Shinzo from September 25-28.

Politics Vietnam attends int'l conference of political parties in Mexico A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam(CPV) joined 200 delegates from political parties of 30 countries at an international conference themed "Political parties and a new society" in Mexico City from September 22-24.