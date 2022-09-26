☀️ Morning digest September 26
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.
-President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a high-ranking Party and State delegation arrived in Tokyo on September 25 afternoon, beginning his trip to attend a state funeral for late Prime Minister Abe Shinzo from September 25-28.
The state funeral, due to take place on September 27, is the second of its kind held for a former Japanese Prime Minister since World War II, following the first for late PM Yoshida Shigeru in 1967.Read full story
-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 24 visited the construction sites of several key socio-economic infrastructure projects in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai.
The projects included one on building Thac Ba lake national tourism site by 2040. The site is expected to attract about 1 million tourists by 2030 and some 2.5 million by 2040.Read full story
-The same day, the Prime Minister attended a ceremony to receive the UNESCO certificate recognising Xoe Thai as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity held in Yen Bai’s Nghia Lo town. Read full story
-The strengthening of international solidarity and cooperation is key to addressing interlocking global challenges, affirmed Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh while addressing the general debate of the 77th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York on September 24.
Minh underlined that the world is at a watershed moment in history as confrontation, conflicts and violations of international law continue to intensify, mirroring great power competition and unilateralism.Read full story
The Deputy Prime Minister also shared Vietnam’s experience in economic development towards social justice while attending a Sustainable Development Impact Meeting held by the World Economic Forum in New York on September 23.Read full story
On the sidelines of the high-level week of the 77th UN General Assembly, Minh had bilateral meetings with the Dutch Prime Minister, and the Foreign Ministers of Sierra Leon, Guinea-Bissau and Malawi in New York on September 23. Read full story
The United Nations (UN) will continue paying attention to and support Vietnam's development priorities towards green and sustainable orientations, and just transition, especially in terms of financial access, UN Secretary-General Antonió Guterres told Deputy PM Minh on September 23.
During their meeting on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 77th UN General Assembly (UNGA 77) in New York, Guterres appreciated Vietnam's active and responsible contributions to the common affairs of the largest global organisation in recent years, hoping that the country will promote its role and contribute more to addressing global issues. Read full story
Deputy Prime Minister Minh also presided over a ceremony to mark Vietnam's 77th National Day (September 2) and the 45th anniversary of Vietnam's accession to the United Nations (September 20), with the attendance of representatives from the UN as well as leaders, ministers and officials of member states.
Speaking at the event, Minh briefed the participants on the country's development journey over the past more than seven decades as well as its outstanding contributions since becoming the 149th member of the UN on September 20, 1977.Read full story
-Minister of Education Nguyen Kim Son on September 25 concluded his US working trip that aimed to strengthen education partnership between the two countries.
Along with attending the Transforming Education Summit, Son had meetings with the US Secretary of Education and representatives from the World Bank, Microsoft and New York University.
He also had a working session with President of the US Educational Testing Service (ETS) Amit Sevak, and held a Vietnam-US education cooperation forum that drew leading US educational organisations. Participants at the event discussed major cooperation issues in education-training between the two sides.Read full story
-A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam(CPV) joined 200 delegates from political parties of 30 countries at an international conference themed "Political parties and a new society" in Mexico City from September 22-24.
Addressing the event, Tran Duc Thang, member of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Inspection Commission said that the conference is a chance for participants to update each other on the situation of political parties and countries, discuss issues of shared concern, and seek ways to coordinate actions for peace, national independence, democracy, cooperation, development and social progress in Latin America and around the world.Read full story
-A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Commission for Mass Mobilisation made a working trip to Turkey from September 20-24.
During their stay, the delegation had a working sessions with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Turkey Kemal Okuyan, leaders of the external relations committee of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), head of the Turkish delegation to the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Asuman Erdogan, and officials of the Turkish Ministry of Interior.Read full story
-The French Development Agency (AFD) will increase its support and donations for projects funded by French non-governmental organisations and associations in Vietnam.
The projects cover different areas, including capacity improvement for local authorities, vocational training for young people, care for children, agricultural production and handicraft efficiency enhancement, Nicolas Le Guen, a representative of the AFD, said at a meeting with representatives from the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) in Paris on September 23.Read full story
-The Washington Times has published an article in which it supports Vietnam's candidacy for the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 term.
According to the article, the Southeast Asian nation continues to be highly appreciated at the UN with its appointment of officers to join the peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and the Central African Republic, as well as its active participation in talks to achieve the UN's priority sustainable development goals.Read full story
-The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has been ranked 48th in the World's Top 100 Airlines in 2022 announced at the World Airline Awards by Skytrax.
The ranking is based on more than 14 million customer surveys in more than 100 countries between September 2021 and August 2022.Read full story/.
