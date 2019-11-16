“Moscow Days in Hanoi” event promises various activities
Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi and Moscow have joined hands to organise “Moscow Days in Hanoi”, scheduled to take place from November 28 to December 1.
It will include a cultural festival at the pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake, a ballet show at the Hanoi Opera House, exhibitions on Russian poet Alexander Pushkin and Moscow’s landscapes, along with a friendly football match.
Within the framework of the event, there will be a signing ceremony for a cooperation agreement between the two capital cities in the 2020-2023 period, along with seminars sharing the cities’ experience in labour, employment and social welfare, health care, urban environment, trade promotion and tourism.
The “Moscow Days in Hanoi” event aims to strengthen solidarity, friendship and mutual understanding between people of Vietnam and Russia and the two capital cities in particular, thereby boosting cooperation and experience exchange in multiple fields.
It forms part of activities marking the 70th founding anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties, along with the Vietnam Year in Russia and the Russia Year in Vietnam./.
