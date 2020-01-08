Mountain ebonies adorn Hanoi city centre
-
Mountain ebonies is the pride of the mountainous Northwest region of Vietnam whenever Spring arrives (Photo: VNA)
-
Mountain ebonies next to the hundreds-of-year-old Hoa Phong tower (Photo: VNA)
-
With their purple-pinkish hue and soft cloud-like petals, mountain ebonies have painted the sky an alluring color, adding a vibrancy to the streets of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
-
Since the early 1960s, local authorities have been planting mountain ebonies along some of the main streets of Hanoi, enabling local residents to enjoy the view while travelling along these roads (Photo: VNA)
-
(Photo: VNA)
-
(Photo: VNA)
-
Interweaving among the trees, the purple-pinkish hue of ban flowers colour the roads of Hanoi with a captivating beauty, creating a picturesque Hanoi (Photo: VNA)