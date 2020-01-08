Hotline: (024) 39411349
Travel

Mountain ebonies adorn Hanoi city centre

On early days of 2020, Dinh Tien Hoang street near Hoan Kiem lake is brightened with purple mountain ebonies (ban flower in Vietnamese), a distinctive flower of the Northwestern mountainous region.
VNA

  • Mountain ebonies is the pride of the mountainous Northwest region of Vietnam whenever Spring arrives (Photo: VNA)

  • Mountain ebonies next to the hundreds-of-year-old Hoa Phong tower (Photo: VNA)

  • With their purple-pinkish hue and soft cloud-like petals, mountain ebonies have painted the sky an alluring color, adding a vibrancy to the streets of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

  • Since the early 1960s, local authorities have been planting mountain ebonies along some of the main streets of Hanoi, enabling local residents to enjoy the view while travelling along these roads (Photo: VNA)

  • (Photo: VNA)

  • (Photo: VNA)

  • Interweaving among the trees, the purple-pinkish hue of ban flowers colour the roads of Hanoi with a captivating beauty, creating a picturesque Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Other albums