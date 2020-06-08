Movement to further pool nationwide efforts in poverty elimination
Ethnic minority people receive soft loans at a branch of the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The emulation movement that mobilises nationwide efforts to support poor people is set to be enhanced more practically in the time to come so as to help realise the target that no one is left behind in Vietnam.
This is part of this year’s work programme of the central steering committee for the national target programme on sustainable poverty reduction for 2016-2020.
Accordingly, the committee is about to further step up communications to maximise resources, strongly improve public awareness, and bring into play joint efforts by the entire political system and people from all social strata so as to achieve the poverty reduction targets for 2020 and the 2016-2020 period.
The role of all-level steering committees, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations will also continue to be promoted to boost the monitoring of the national programme implementation and the engagement of the public in activities supporting the poor.
The work programme, recently issued by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, aims to reduce the household poverty rate by 1 – 1.5 percent annually, 4 percent in impoverished districts and communes and 3 – 4 percent among poor ethnic minority families, under the multidimensional poverty approach for 2016-2020.
It looks to improve the poor’s livelihoods and living standards and raise per capita income of poor households nationwide by 1.5 folds from the end of 2015, and by two folds in deprived families in poor districts, communes, villages and ethnic minority communities./.