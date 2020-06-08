Society WB Country Director in Vietnam impressed by Hanoi’s COVID-19 control Country Director of the World Bank (WB) in Vietnam Ousmane Dione has expressed his appreciation of the success Vietnam and Hanoi in particular had in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Youth and Innovation for Ocean initiative launched UNESCO has launched the “Youth and Innovation for Ocean” initiative to promote the role of young people and young scientists in putting forward innovative and practical solutions to reducing, reusing, recycling, and managing plastic waste in coastal regions of Vietnam.