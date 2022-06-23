Mozambican Assembly President concludes Vietnam visit
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (right) and President of the Mozambican Assembly Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - President of the Mozambican Assembly Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias concluded her official visit to Vietnam on June 23.
The visit, made at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, is the first to Vietnam of Bias since she took office as President of the Mozambican Assembly in January 2020. It is also the first visit of a President of the Mozambican Assembly to Vietnam.
During the visit from June 18-23, the Mozambican legislative leader held talks with NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, paid a courtesy visit to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, had a meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and met with standing member of the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee Vo Van Thuong.
During the meetings, the two sides shared the belief that the visit of the Mozambican Assembly leader will contribute to strengthening the traditional friendship between the two countries and deepening the cooperation between the two legislative bodies.
They also agreed that economic and trade cooperation between Vietnam and Mozambique remained modest at 149.5 million USD in 2021. They discussed and reached agreement on major orientations to boost the bilateral partnership in the time ahead, with economy the focus of cooperation.
As for the ties between the two parliaments, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation, which they said will serve as an important legal foundation for the two legislative bodies to expand their partnership.
The Mozambican guest also made a working trip to the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho./.