Mozambique’s Assembly President to pay official visit to Vietnam hinh anh 1President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias and Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue at their meeting last year (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias, her spouse and a parliament delegation will pay an official visit to Vietnam from June 18 – 23.

The visit will be made at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, according to the NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs./.
VNA