Mozambique’s Assembly President to pay official visit to Vietnam
President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias, her spouse and a parliament delegation will pay an official visit to Vietnam from June 18 – 23.
President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias and Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue at their meeting last year (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias, her spouse and a parliament delegation will pay an official visit to Vietnam from June 18 – 23.
The visit will be made at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, according to the NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs./.