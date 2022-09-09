Culture - Sports Exhibition displays treasures of Thang Long Imperial Palace Artefacts unearthed during a two-decade excavation of Thang Long Imperial Citadel are on display at an exhibition named “Treasures of Thang Long Imperial Palace.”

Culture - Sports Infographic "Then" practice of ethnic groups in Vietnam “Then” practice in Vietnam is a fundamental part of the spiritual life of Tay, Nung, and Thai ethnic groups, reflecting the relations between human beings and the universe.

Culture - Sports Preserving the features of the traditional Mid-autumn Festival The traditional Mid-Autumn Festival 2022 opened along the “mural street” of Phung Hung in Hanoi on September 7, with interesting activities to be held. Lasting until the official Mid-Autumn Festival on September 10, the event is being organised by the Management Board of Hoan Kiem Lake and Hanoi Old Quarter.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s Sahako win AFF Futsal Cup semi-final berth Sahako FC of Vietnam came from behind to beat Malaysian Selangor MAC 2-1 in the Group B of the AFF Futsal Cup 2022 at Terminal 21 in Korat on September 6.