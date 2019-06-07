Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Yen Bai (VNA) – The Muong Lo Cultural – Tourism Week and Mu Cang Chai terraced field festival 2019 is scheduled to take place in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai in September.



Duong Van Tien, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the events aim to introduce local tangible and intangible cultural values to tourists at home and abroad, and form a sustainable tourism development linkage between provincial localities and northwestern provinces.



A street parade, culinary cultural and paragliding festivals, highland market, among others in Mu Cang Trai district are also planned.



A festival to honour Suoi Giang ancient tea tree, Tu Le young rice grinding competition, hot spring and adventure tours will be also organised.-VNA

