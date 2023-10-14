Serious flooding in Bago region in the south of Myanmar . (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) — Myanmar’s Ministry of Education on October 13 announced that a total of 268 schools in Bago region in the south of the country were closed due to serious flooding.



According to the ministry, some schools that were less inundated have been able to reopen while others were still cleaning up the debris left behind by the floods.



Heavy rain since October 8 hit the Bago region, causing widespread flooding and disrupted traffic, forcing authorities to evacuate thousands of people. Not only the Bago region, prolonged floods since July have also seriously affected nine states and localities in Myanmar including Rakhine, Kachin, Karen, Mon and Chin./.