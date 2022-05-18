Hanoi (VNA) – Myanmar’s Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs U Min Thein Zan recently awarded 100,000 USD to female footballers of the country for qualifying for the semi-finals at the ongoing SEA Games 31 in Vietnam.

He praised the brilliant performance of the team, affirming that the Myanmar State and people will look forward to honouring the nation pride through sports and success.

On May 15, Myanmar beat Singapore 1-0 in the last match of Group B with the sole goal by Win Theingi Tun in the fourth minute of the second-half injury time. They earlier trounced Laos 3-0 on May 10.

In the semi-finals, Myanmar will play the hosts Vietnam who topped Group A, while Thailand will face the Philippines. Both fixtures will take place at Cam Pha Stadium of Quang Ninh on May 18.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in the Hanoi capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.

Featuring 40 sports with 523 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.