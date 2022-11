At the NA working session (Photo: VNA)

– The National Assembly passed the Law on the Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level , at its ongoing fourth session in Hanoi on November 10 morning.Among the five drafts considered for adoption at the sitting, this law is passed for the first time.The revision of the document had been conducted in a democratic, cautious and quick manner.Legislators also looked into the Law on Cooperatives (revised) and the draft Law on Protection of Consumer Rights (revised) on the day.The draft on cooperatives comprises of 12 chapters and 111 articles. Compared to the 2012 version, three articles are removed, 65 amended, and 49 others supplemented.The building of the bill aims to complete the legal framework for the dynamic, effective and sustainable development of the collective economy, together with the State economic sector to become a firm foundation of the civil economy.