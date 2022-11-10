Politics Senior Party official receives Lao guest Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong on November 9 hosted a reception for Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission Sisay Leudetmounsone, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese Party, State leaders send congratulations to Cambodia on Independence Day The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee sent a congratulatory message to the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Central Committee, while Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong sent flower baskets to King Norodom Sihamoni and CPP President Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Cambodia’s 69th Independence Day on November 9.