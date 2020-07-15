Business Dong Nai urged to maintain resources for land clearance for Long Thanh airport Vu Hong Thanh, head of the National Assembly’s Committee for Economic Affairs, on July 15 urged the southern province of Dong Nai to maintain resources for land retrieval, compensation and resettlement work in service of the Long Thanh airport project.

Business Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year: McKinsey & Company Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year although the pandemic threw a spanner in the works for the country’s thriving economic growth story, McKinsey & Company said in report published on Consultancy.asia.

Business Vietnam looks to use EVFTA to boost exports to Netherlands The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) is able to coordinate with and create the necessary conditions for Vietnamese and Dutch companies to enhance business links, Vietrade Deputy Director Le Hoang Tai has said.