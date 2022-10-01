NA Chairman attends ceremony announcing establishment of new town in Binh Phuoc
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony on October 1 in the southeastern province of Binh Phuoc to announce the establishment of Chon Thanh town in the province.
Under Resolution 570/NQ-UBTVQH15 dated August 11, 2022 of the NA Standing Committee, Chon Thanh town is formed comprising all 390.34 sq.km of natural area and a population of 121,083 of Chon Thanh district.
Chon Thanh district is home to several big industrial parks attracting many investors, such as Minh Hung-RoK, Minh Hung III, Chon Thanh I and II, and the Becamex Binh Phuoc industrial-urban complex.
Addressing the ceremony, the NA Chairman said Binh Phuoc province and Chon Thanh town should make the best use of their advantage of a strategic location and a transport hub connecting the southeastern, southwestern and Central Highlands regions to develop stronger and become a dynamic socio-economic and cultural centre as well as a transport hub in the region.
The same day, NA Chairman Hue visited and presented gifts to Vietnam Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Ngung who lives in Chon Thanh town, and toured the DongWha MDF wood company./.