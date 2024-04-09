At the meeting between National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Host and guest concurred to organise the third friendship exchange between the VFF Central Committee and the CPPCC National Committee, as well as between seven border localities of Vietnam and the CPPCC committees of China’s Guangxi and Yunnan.Hue congratulated China on the successful organisation of the meeting of its legislature, stressed the important role of the two organisations in the socio-political life of each nation, and suggested they maintain high-level contacts and exchanges.Vietnam and China should enhance their trade ties in a balanced and sustainable manner, as well as their road and railway connectivity. Chinese firms should invest in large-scale, high-quality projects, particularly those on green growth, digital economy, digital data, climate change response and environmental protection, he said.The leader also emphasised support for cooperation between localities and the need to utilise the two countries’ great potential for tourism collaboration, and to intensify friendship exchanges and meetings between their residents.For his part, Wang affirmed that Vietnam and China are close neighbours that share many common interests, and China always takes Vietnam as a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy. China stands ready to work with Vietnam to enhance strategic exchanges and to promote relations between the two Parties and countries in a sustainable fashion.The CPPCC National Committee always supports the enhancement of people-to-people exchanges, the construction and protection of friendship facilities between the two countries, and the expansion of economic-trade-investment ties. Also important is transport connectivity, the building of smart border gates, and cooperation in new energy, key mining sectors, science, high-tech, and education and vocational training. More work is need for the improvement of the frequency and quality of cooperation between localities of the two countries, he said.Wang noted that the CPPCC National Committee is willing to coordinate with the VFF to enhance exchange, cooperation and experience sharing, thus significantly contributing to the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.On this occasion, Hue conveyed the invitation from VFF Central Committee President Do Van Chien to Wang to soon visit Vietnam. The Chinese official accepted the invitation with pleasure./.