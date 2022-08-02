At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with members of the Economic, Culture and Tourism Club under the Institute for Cultural Economy (the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations) in Hanoi on August 2, during which he highlighted losses and opportunities brought by COVID-19 to the tourism industry.



The chairman said the COVID-19 pandemic is an opportunity for Vietnam to restructure the tourism industry, turning it into a spearhead economic sector, underlining the need to accelerate restructuring in terms of infrastructure and tourism products on the ground of renewing awareness about the industry.



He said that tourism development should be associated with preserving cultural and historical values to educate the tradition while promoting national cultural identity.



He noted that tourism development should be linked with the implementation of the national target programmes on hunger eradication and poverty reduction as well as the development of mountainous ethnic minority areas and new-style rural building.



Hue said that he expects localities to coordinate with the Government, ministries and agencies in accelerating the implementation of the socio-economic development recovery programmes, including those supporting businesses and workers in the tourism sector.



He hoped that the club members will continue to contribute ideas to fine-tune institutions, policies and decisions of the National Assembly to make them closer to reality./.