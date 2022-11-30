National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (right) shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. (Photo: VNA)

Canberra (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue expressed his delight at visiting Australia for the first time in his capacity as the top Vietnamese legislator during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on November 30.

Chairman Hue congratulated the important achievements that Albanese's Government has made over the past six months, especially in economic development, social security and climate change response, affirming Australia's reputation and role in the international arena.



For his part, Albanese emphasised that the official visit to Australia by Chairman Hue and the high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese NA is the first high-level visit between the two countries since they fully reopened their borders. It is of great significance in the context of the two countries preparing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, he said.



He appreciated the practical results of his recent meetings with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in the framework of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits, respectively.



Regarding bilateral relations, the two leaders expressed their pleasure that the Vietnam-Australia relationship continues to develop strongly in all aspects, especially in the pillars outlined in the Action Programme to realise the Strategic Partnership for the 2020 -2023 period. The two sides agreed that ample room remained for bilateral cooperation in the fields of security-defence, education-training, labour, agriculture and tourism.



They pledged to study to expand collaboration to new fields such as energy, climate change, green growth and digital economy, contributing to creating more motivation for strong and comprehensive development of the bilateral ties.

The Australian PM agreed with the proposal of NA Chairman Hue on creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese agricultural workers to work in the country, while encouraging more Australian citizens to travel and Australian enterprises to invest in the Southeast Asian country.

Hue thanked the Australian Government for supporting Vietnamese citizens, especially during the pandemic, and expressed his wish that it would continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to contribute to the development of Australia and the relationship between the two countries.



The two leaders discussed international issues and reiterated their commitment to ASEAN's centrality and a peaceful, prosperous and stable region in which sovereignty is respected. They reaffirmed that disputes, including those in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), should be resolved peacefully in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).



They also reiterated their commitment to freedom of navigation and overflight as well as building a efficient and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea in line with international law, particularly UNCLOS 1982.



On the basis of important achievements made in bilateral relations, the two leaders agreed to support the elevation of the two countries' relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at an appropriate time./.