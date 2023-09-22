Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM’s visit hoped to lift Vietnam-Brazil ties to new height: Ambassador The official visit to Brazil by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is expected to contribute to lifting the relations between Vietnam and the Latin American country to a new height, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Pham Thi Kim Hoa in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Politics Vietnamese FM attends preparatory meeting for 2024 future summit, holds bilateral meetings Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son joined nearly 150 ministers and representatives from UN member countries at a preparatory ministerial meeting for the 2024 Summit of the Future in New York on September 21 (local time).