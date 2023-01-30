NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Tuyen Quang (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue offered several development suggestions to the northern province of Tuyen Quang during a working session with its key officials on January 30.



NA Chairman Hue suggested Tuyen Quang complete the provincial planning pertaining land and urban development in line with the National Master Plan which was approved by the legislature during the recent second extraordinary meeting.



He noted that the province should review issues related to public investment, three national target programmes and resources for socio-economic infrastructure development.



In order to develop tourism, the province should improve livelihoods for residents in the immediate future, thus creating resources for consumption demand and socio-economic development, he said.



As a revolutionary base with a number of well-known relic sites, he proposed further heed to cultural development to facilitate ecological and historical tourism such as Tan Trao special national relic site and Na Hang – Lam Binh national landmark.



Further attention should be paid to social welfare, poverty reduction and new rural development as well as national defence-security, he said.



Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Chau Van Lam said the Congress of the provincial Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure set the goal of achieving a five-year average of 8% growth in gross domestic product, reducing the rate of poor households to 9.99% by 2025, striving to turn Tuyen Quang into a fairly, comprehensively and sustainably developed province in the northern mountainous region.



In the afternoon the same day, Chairman Hue offered incense and planted trees at Tan Trao special national relic site./.