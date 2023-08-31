Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 31 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Meeting held to beef up Vietnam-Argentina trade-investment ties The Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina and the Argentine Chamber of Commerce for Asia and the Pacific have jointly organised a meeting with local businesses in a bid to promote trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

Politics Fruitful digital transformation paves the way for building e-parliament: NA Vice Chairman Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Duc Hai, head of the steering committee for building and implementing the e-parliament project, chaired the third meeting of this committee in Hanoi on August 31.

Politics Flag-hoisting ceremony in celebration of 78th National Day of Vietnam A national flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi capital on August 31 to celebrate the 78th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day.