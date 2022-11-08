National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (right) receives Homero Acosta Álvarez, Secretary of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State of Cuba on November 8. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on November 8 hosted a reception for Homero Acosta Álvarez, Secretary of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State of Cuba, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.



Hue appreciated the results of talks between Álvarez and Bui Van Cuong, general secretary and chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly, that were held earlier the same day focusing on orientations to promote cooperation between the two NA offices.



Enhanced cooperation and the exchange of information and experience in serving the NA between the two NA offices will contribute to improving the operational quality and efficiency of the legislature of each country, thereby, promoting bilateral parliamentary cooperation as well as the special traditional relationship between Vietnam and Cuba, he said.



The top Vietnamese legislator also offered sympathy to Cuba over the difficulties the country is facing due to the impact of the embargo, the COVID-19 pandemic as well as incidents and natural disasters, most recently the fuel depot fire at the Matanzas industrial park in early August, and the serious damage caused by storm Ian.



He affirmed Vietnam's solidarity and support for Cuba, and wished the Caribbean country will soon overcome challenges.



For his part, Álvarez said that Cuba always highly appreciates Vietnam's support and assistance in all fields. He underscored the importance of educating young generations of the two countries in promoting the traditional good relations between the two countries.



Both host and guest agreed that Vietnam and Cuba should organise practical activities in 2023 when the two sides will mark 50 years of President Fidel Castro’s visit to the newly-liberated region in central Quang Tri province.



Earlier the same day, during talks between General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong and the Cuban guest, the two sides discussed issues related to the position, role and operation of the legislature, and the organisational structure, functions and tasks of the Secretariat and the Office of the NA, as well as experience in performing their functions and tasks.



During the meeting, Cuong briefed the guest on Vietnam’s socio-economic development. He affirmed that the NA and people always support the Cuban counterpart in the national construction and defence as well as development process./.