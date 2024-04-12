Politics South Australia highly interested in Vietnamese market: official Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam on April 12 received Chairman of the South Australia-Vietnam Business Council Francis Wong, who underscored the state's keen interest in the Vietnamese market.

Politics Greetings extended to Laos, Cambodia on traditional New Year Vietnamese leaders have extended New Year greetings to senior leaders of Laos and Cambodia on the occasion of the two neighbouring countries’ respective Bun Pi May and the Chol Chnam Thmay festivals.

Politics NA Chairman wraps up official visit to China National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his entourage arrived in Hanoi on April 12 afternoon, concluding their official visit to China at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji.

Politics Vietnam, China strengthen border ties during friendship exchange A number of activities were held as part of the eighth Vietnam – China border defence friendship exchange in China’s Yunnan province on April 12.