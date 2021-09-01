NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue will attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5) in Austria, and pay working visits to the European Parliament and Belgium, and an official visit to Finland from September 5-11.



The visits will be made at the invitation of the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarte Pacheco, President of the Austrian National Council Wolfgang Sobotka, President of the European Parliament David Sassoli and Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Anu Vehvilainen, according to the communiqué of the NA Committee for External Relations./.