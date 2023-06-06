Politics High-quality human resources crucial to national development in new trend: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has pointed out the need to develop high-quality human resources as development models in the world are shifting in the direction of green, low-carbon, and circular economy in the post-COVID-19 period.

Politics NA’s Q&A session focuses on ethnic minority affairs Lawmakers focused their question and answer session on ethnic minority affairs in the afternoon of June 6 as part of the ongoing 5th sitting of the 15th National Assembly (NA).

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam-Australia ties to further flourish: Expert The official Vietnam visit by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been a success, a sign that bilateral relationship will continue to flourish in the future, said co-founder of the Australia-Vietnam Policy Institute Layton Pike.