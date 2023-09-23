NA Chairman visits Bangladesh's Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited Bangladesh's Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., which is cooperating with Vietnam in the fields of yarn imports and pharmaceuticals distribution, as part of his official visit to the South Asian country.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (second, right) visits Bangladesh's Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Photo: VNA)
Dhaka (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on September 23 visited Bangladesh's Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., which is cooperating with Vietnam in the fields of yarn imports and pharmaceuticals distribution, as part of his official visit to the South Asian country.
Meeting with the company’s leaders, NA Chairman Hue hailed the firm’s exports of some products to Vietnam, a market with a population of 100 million people, and stressed the possibility for Beximco to tap into a larger market of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with 650 million consumers.
Mentioning the company's major business fields of pharmaceuticals and apparel, the NA Chairman said these are two spheres where Vietnam and Bangladesh have advantages and should promote cooperation.
Vietnam has paid due attention to and encouraged medical projects, products and solutions which play an increasingly important role in the post-COVID-19 period, he said, underscoring that incentives have been given to projects on research and production of medicinal materials, and technology application to produce medicines.
The top legislator highlighted Vietnam’s new and breakthrough policies to improve the quality of medical examination, and create a legal foundation for activities in the medical field.
Vietnam is able to produce most of medicines for domestic consumption, however, it has to import materials for production, he said, suggesting Beximco study cooperation opportunities with Vietnamese partners in the field, and consider the construction of a joint venture in Vietnam.
Beximco leaders said they will study Chairman Hue’s recommendations, and commited to effectively carry out cooperative activities with Vietnam.
Beximco has been listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange since 1985, and the London Stock Exchange since 2005. The company, which has a quality management system in line with global standards, has focused on R&D activities to improve production efficiency./.
