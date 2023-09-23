Politics NA Chairman’s visit to open up new chapter in Vietnam-Bulgaria ties: Ambassador National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Bulgaria from September 23-26 will open up a new chapter in the traditional friendship and fruitful cooperation between the two countries in general and the two parliaments in particular, Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Do Hoang Long has said.

Politics PM leaves New York for official visit to Brazil Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh left New York on early September 23 (local time), concluding his trip to attend the high-level week of the 78th United Nations General Assembly and bilateral activities in the US, and setting off for a four-day official visit to Brazil.

Politics Vietnamese FM meets with Iranian, Mexican counterparts in New York Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son had separate meetings with his Iranian and Mexican counterparts in New York on September 22 on the sidelines of the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Politics Vietnam, Saudi Arabia intensify relations Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc has expressed his hope for stronger Vietnam-Saudi Arabia cooperative ties in the fields of diplomacy, economy, trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges, among others for mutual benefits as well as for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the two regions and the world.