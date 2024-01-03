NA Chairman visits Moc Bai International Border Gate
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 3 visited the Moc Bai International Border Gate in Tay Ninh as part of his trip to the southern locality.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue presents gifts to units at the Moc Bai International Border Gate. (Photo: VNA)
Moc Bai is one of the three international border gates in Tay Ninh, which borders three provinces of Cambodia, along with Xa Mat and Tan Nam.
The top legislator stressed that Vietnam and Cambodia have completed up to 84% of the workload of border demarcation and marker planting so far, and they are working hard to complete the remainder.
He hailed competent forces at the Moc Bai Border Gate Economic Zone for good border management, thus facilitating border trade between the two countries, and especially their care for local residents as the 2024 Lunar New Year is approaching.
The leader also emphasised Tay Ninh’s role in connecting the Moc Bai – HCM City Expressway with the Phnom Penh – Bavet (Cambodia) Expressway, and other inter-regional transport routes to form a development network.
Reviewing the first Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit which took place in Vientiane, Laos, last December, the NA Chairman said it has opened up a new page for cooperation between the three legislative bodies.
To enhance cooperation with neighbouring Cambodia, apart from promoting political trust and friendship, it is crucial to boost economic and trade ties, he said, urging border competent forces to further facilitate the exchange of goods with the country.
The leader suggested digital transformation in border gate development, and called for greater efforts in the fight against cross-border crimes, as well as administrative reforms.
Later the same day, Hue attended a programme in Ben Cau district marking the 65th anniversary of the border guard force (March 3, 1959), and presented gifts to poor border households./.