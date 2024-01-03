Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics 2023 a spectacular year for US- Vietnam relationship: US Ambassador The year 2023 marks a remarkable improvement in US- Vietnam relations as the two countries officially upgraded their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development on September 10.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 3 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported yesterday by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Top legislator works with Ba Ria-Vung Tau authorities National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 2 held a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee of the southern province of Ba Ria–Vung Tau.