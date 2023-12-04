Politics Vietnam values strategic partnership with Malaysia: PM The Vietnamese Party, State, Government and people highly value the stable, sustainable and long-term development of strategic partnership with Malaysia, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Malaysian Minister of Defence Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan during a reception in Hanoi on December 4.

Politics Vietnam – top partner of Türkiye, UAE in ASEAN: Deputy Foreign Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his entourage wrapped up their trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), and an official visit to Türkiye from November 29 to December 3, with all goals achieved, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet.

Politics Da Nang aspires to collaborate with Malaysia in high-quality workforce training Da Nang looks forward to teaming up with Malaysia in high-quality workforce training, particularly in the fields of information technology and semiconductor chips, meeting the sides’ human resources demand, stated Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Ho Ky Minh at his meeting with visiting Malaysian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Firdauz Bin Othman on December 4.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 4 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.