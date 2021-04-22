NA Chairman works with Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Adolescents
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 22 chaired a working session with members of the NA's Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Adolescents.
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the working session (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 22 chaired a working session with members of the NA's Committee for Culture, Education, Youth and Adolescents.
During the meeting, the NA Chairman praised the Committee’s achievements, saying that the Committee needs to further promote its role and perform functions and tasks in the next tenure.
He noted that the Committee should study and evaluate the situation as well as orientations in the political Report of the 12th Party Central Committee presented at the 13th National Party Congress, and in the 2021-2030 socio-economic development strategy for areas that it is in charge of.
NA Chairman Hue asked the Committee to focus its research on key issues, and mobilise the involvement of other relevant agencies in implementing the monitoring function.
Regarding the NA’s function to decide important issues of the country, the NA Chairman emphasised the need and importance for the Committee to promote its independence in decision making on the basis of legal regulations, theory and practice./.