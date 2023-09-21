NA Chairman’s Bulgaria visit to deepen friendship, cooperation: official
Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Bulgaria from September 23-26 will contribute to deepening the traditional friendship and strengthening multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries, which have been built and nurtured over the past 73 years.
Vice Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Foreign Affairs Don Tuan Phong. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Bulgaria from September 23-26 will contribute to deepening the traditional friendship and strengthening multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries, which have been built and nurtured over the past 73 years.
The statement was made by Vice Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Foreign Affairs Don Tuan Phong in an interview granted to the media ahead of the visit, which will be made at the invitation of President of the NA of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov.
Phong said that in 1950, Bulgaria was one of the first countries in the world to officially establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam. Hue’s official visit is made 15 years after the visit to the European country by then NA Chairman Nguyen Phu Trong in 2008.
During his stay in Bulgaria, Hue will hold talks and meetings with senior Bulgarian leaders, attend a law policy forum to promote bilateral cooperation, and deliver a policy speech at the University of National and World Economy in Sofia capital.
The visit also aims to enhance collaboration between the two parliaments, as they plan to update their memorandum of understanding with new cooperation contents to suit the international and regional situation as well as the relationship between the two countries.
A photo exhibition featuring 70 years of Vietnam-Bulgaria friendship and development held in 2020. (Photo: VNA)One of the very important contents of this visit is to prompt Bulgaria in particular and the European Union in general in effectively implementing the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and urging the Bulgarian NA to soon ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), said Phong.
He said that cooperation between the two parliaments is developing extensively in both bilateral and multilateral aspects. They have maintained coordination and mutual support at multilateral parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership Meeting (ASEP).
During the trip, Hue and Bulgarian leaders will discuss measures to intensify collaboration in various fields to be commensurate with the potential and desires of the two countries, Phong added./.