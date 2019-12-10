NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan poses for a group photo with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Russia. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Party and State facilitate the settlement and integration of Vietnamese in host countries, she added.The Chairperson of the Vietnamese Association in Russia proposed signing more bilateral agreements and deepening economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries, in order to help consolidate the legal status of Vietnamese people and protect the legal rights and interests of Vietnamese investors in Russia.Representatives of the community also suggested the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs continue to organise summer camps for overseas Vietnamese youths.Ngan promised to convey such proposals to competent Vietnamese agencies when she returns home./.