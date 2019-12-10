NA Chairwoman meets Vietnamese community in Russia
Vietnamese National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan left Kazan city in the Republic of Tatarstan for Moscow on December 9 (local time), continuing her official visit to Russia.
After arriving in Moscow, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Russia. (Photo: VNA)
The top legislator and her entourage were welcomed at Vnukovo International Airport by Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Korelova Galina Nikolaevna and officials from the office of the Russian council, among others.
After arriving in Moscow, Ngan met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Russia.
Ngan said her first official visit to Russia in her capacity as NA Chairwoman is part of the activities marking Vietnam Year in Russia and Russia Year in Vietnam in 2019 and 2020.
It is also expected to promote the long-standing friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as cooperation between their legislative bodies.
During the visit, the Vietnamese legislature and Russia’s State Duma will hold the first meeting of the Vietnam-Russia high-level inter-parliamentary committee – the highest cooperation mechanism of the Vietnamese NA, aiming to create conditions for the two sides to work together in supervising and accelerating the implementation of cooperation agreements between the two countries, she said.
The leader stressed that community affairs have remained an important issue debated at high-level meetings between Vietnamese and Russian leaders, and described Vietnamese in Russia as envoys who contribute to connecting people of the two countries and enhancing the traditional relationship.
Regarding the East Sea issue, Ngan affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State will resolutely protect the country’s seas and islands, and resolve disputes and differences at sea by peaceful measures in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
She said Vietnam always attaches importance to its comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, considering this one of the top priorities in the country’s foreign policy
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan poses for a group photo with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Russia. (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese Party and State facilitate the settlement and integration of Vietnamese in host countries, she added.
The Chairperson of the Vietnamese Association in Russia proposed signing more bilateral agreements and deepening economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries, in order to help consolidate the legal status of Vietnamese people and protect the legal rights and interests of Vietnamese investors in Russia.
Representatives of the community also suggested the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs continue to organise summer camps for overseas Vietnamese youths.
Ngan promised to convey such proposals to competent Vietnamese agencies when she returns home./.