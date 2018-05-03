NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan at the meeting with voters in Can Tho city (Source: VNA)

– Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with voters in Tan Phu ward, Cai Rang district, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, on May 3, ahead of the fifth meeting of the 14th legislature slated for mid-May.The voters expressed their concerns over anti-corruption work, health insurance, food safety and hygiene, counterfeit products, house and land use rights and allowance for the elderly.The chief legislator informed the voters about the expected agenda of the fifth meeting and the country’s socio-economic development in 2017 and the first months of this year.Apart from achievements, there remain shortcomings which have drawn public attention such as fire, especially in apartment buildings, she said, noting that the NA will conduct supervision on this issue in 2018.Mentioning Can Tho’s planning, NA Chairwoman Ngan stressed that the city’s master plan must be ratified by the Government, and the management should follow the approved plan.She asked the People’s Committee of Cai Rang district to review the Law on Housing as many households complained that they have yet to receive house and land use right certificates in urban areas in the locality.Regarding the anti-corruption work, Ngan highlighted the determination of Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption to fight corruption, as well as the spirit of no “banned zones” in combating corruption.Later the same day, NA Chairwoman Ngan attended a hand-over ceremony of Hung Thanh kindergarten in the resettlement area of Tay Do cultural centre in Hung Thanh ward, Cai Rang district, Can Tho City. –VNA