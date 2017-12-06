NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan meets voters from Cai Rang and Ninh Kieu districts. (Photo: VNA)

– National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met voters from Cai Rang and Ninh Kieu districts in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on December 6 to inform them about the outcomes of the 14 NA’s fourth session.Voters in the localities raised their opinions on various issues, including environmental protection, anti-corruption, BOT (build-operate-transfer) toll stations, food safety and hygiene, traffic safety, health care and administrative apparatus reform.Regarding health workers’ attitudes towards patients and medical check-up and treatment for health insurance card holders, Ngan said that the Health Ministry has worked to improve hospital employees’ behaviour, and promised to ask the ministry to give further direction to better off attitudes of medical workers at hospitals.On the reform of administrative procedures, the Chairwoman said that the NA’s supreme supervision has been carried out from institution to organisation and workforce. She stressed that reforming the administrative system and trimming staff at the public sector are to reduce state budget spending and improve salary for public servants, especially those working at communes, wards and towns.She took the occasion to inform local voters that the central has agreed to increase investment for Can Tho, making it equal to those distributed to Hai Phong and Da Nang cities .-VNA