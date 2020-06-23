National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the meeting (Photo: Internet)

Can Tho (VNA) – National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met voters in seven wards of Cai Rang district, and seven wards of O Mon district, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on June 23.



At the meeting, Prof. Nguyen Thanh Phuong, Chairman of the Can Tho University’s Board of Trustees, reported the outcomes of the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly and activities of the city’s deputies delegation during the session.



Highlighting drastic directions by the Party and State in the fight against COVID-19, NA Chairwoman Ngan hailed medical, army and public security forces together with the entire political system for basically driving back and controlling COVID-19, during which, he said public trust in the Party and State leadership is the most important.



About the fraud linked to purchase of COVID-19 diagnostic equipment, Ngan said the case is under investigation and violators will be strictly punished.



The top legislator informed that instead of adjusting the 2020 socio-economic targets, the NA assigned the Government to minimise losses caused by COVID-19. At the NA’s 10th session slated for October, the Government will report to the legislature to decide whether to adjust targets or not.



As of June 23, Vietnam went through over two months without COVID-19 transmission in the community. As the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that the world is facing a dangerous phase because the outbreak widens, the leader called on the public to raise their awareness of pandemic prevention and control.



She also agreed with a proposal to offer exemption of agricultural land taxes to farmers, adding that the legislature adopted a Resolution on the extension of agricultural land use tax exemption till 2025.



The leader also clarified issues regarding O Mon – Xa No irrigation project, specific policies to turn Can Tho into a nucleus in the Mekong Delta to lure more investment, and ban on debt collection services.



Leaders of the municipal administrations, departments, agencies and mass organisations also answered questions about issues under their authority./.